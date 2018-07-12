After morning wet weather, the forecast calls for sunny skies, warmth and light winds Thursday on Long Island.

There were some predawn showers in areas over Woodbury, Plainview and Melville, but they were moving south and offshore, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

“We’re looking at a bit of wet weather to start our day, but overall we’re looking at some pretty decent weather,” Hoffman said.

The daytime high Thursday will be in the low 80s, and it should be no more than a few degrees higher than that through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Ocean swells from Tropical Storm Chris will create a moderate risk of rip current through Thursday evening at ocean-facing beaches in Nassau County, the weather service said.

There is also a risk of minor coastal flooding from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. along the southern bays of Nassau County, the weather service said.

It will be sunny to mostly sunny through the weekend and the next chance of wet weather comes Tuesday, where here is a chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.