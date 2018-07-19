Long Island is looking at two days of pleasant, tranquil weather, with a stretch of unsettled days kicking in this weekend, forecasters said.

“Seasonable and comfortable conditions” can be expected Thursday and Friday, with sunny skies and temperatures rising to the low to mid-80s, which is right around normal, the National Weather Service said. Another welcome factor: low humidity.

Thursday should bring a moderate risk for rip currents at ocean beaches, with the risk low to moderate for Friday.

ISLIP, NY 62° Clear 83°/65°

“Great weather through Friday,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. However, “Saturday is our transition day to more chances of wet weather next week.”

Humidity levels also will be increasing by then, the weather service said.

Saturday starts out mostly sunny, with chances of showers increasing in the afternoon and overnight, continuing through the day Sunday.

Long Island is part of a broad area in the Northeast expected to see a 60 to 70 percent probability for above normal precipitation for next week, the Climate Prediction Center said.