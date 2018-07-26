Look for potential showers and thunderstorms for much of the day Thursday, forecasters said, along with a further dose of that high humidity.

Chances for precipitation are 30 percent on Long Island, the National Weather Service said.

“Any showers or thunderstorms will end by evening, and patchy fog will develop as the humidity remains rather high,” the weather service said in its regional summary.

Indeed, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said to look for "breaks of sunshine developing," with "more dry periods than wet."

"During the late afternoon, there could be a pop-up shower or storm," Hoffman said.

Temperatures are expected to head up to the low 80s for much of the Island, just slightly cooler on the East End.

As has been the case all week, there’s a high risk for rip currents at ocean beaches, this time from 6 a.m. through 8 p.m. due to "persistent southerly winds and rough seas," the weather service said in a tweet.

From Thursday evening, though, we should see a stretch clear through Friday afternoon with no mention at all of showers or thunderstorms. In fact, the weather service has dusted off its “mostly sunny” language for the first part of Friday.

Grab it while you can, as slight chances of showers and storms return that afternoon, increasing overnight.

That means more of the same for Saturday, chances of showers and storms, but with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Then, here it comes — the entire day Sunday with no mention of rain. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day, with temperatures heading up to the mid-80s.

Humidity will also take a brief holiday, decreasing for the weekend.