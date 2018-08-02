Early morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday over Long Island, but showers and thunderstorms could move in by late afternoon, forecasters said.

Daytime temperatures will hit a high in the mid-80s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend, and could inch up close to 90 by Sunday, forecasters said.

“It is steamy. It will feel like the low 90s later today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. "Very humid conditions continue once again."

Periodic showers and thunderstorms could continue into Friday and Saturday, but Sunday should be dry and mostly sunny, forecasters said.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the Island's ocean-facing beaches through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.