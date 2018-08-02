TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Morning
77° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: 'Steamy' day will feel like low 90s, chance of rain

Early morning clouds should give way to mostly

Early morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday over Long Island, but showers and thunderstorms could move in by late afternoon, forecasters said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

Early morning clouds should give way to mostly sunny skies Thursday over Long Island, but showers and thunderstorms could move in by late afternoon, forecasters said.

Daytime temperatures will hit a high in the mid-80s Thursday, Friday and into the weekend, and could inch up close to 90 by Sunday, forecasters said.

“It is steamy. It will feel like the low 90s later today,” News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. "Very humid conditions continue once again."

Periodic showers and thunderstorms could continue into Friday and Saturday, but Sunday should be dry and mostly sunny, forecasters said.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the Island's ocean-facing beaches through Thursday evening, the National Weather Service said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

More news

Developer Anthony Bartone of Terwilliger & Bartone Properties Group: IDA ratings undermine affordable housing
The planned Wellbridge Residential Substance-Abuse Treatment Campus, designed Drug treatment center slated for EPCAL
Suffolk County police investigate a hit-and-run crash that Police: Life-threatening injuries after hit-run
Kevin Vaughan, of Merrick, tries on a 3D-printed Experimental 'swim leg' could help amputees
Long Island Rail Road personnel respond to a Close to normal LIRR service today, officials say
Ralph Boettger was an avid runner long before Former Newsday circulation manager dies at 95