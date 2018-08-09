TODAY'S PAPER
Thursday is the first day this week that a heat advisory has not been issued. 

Temperatures will hit a high in the upper 80s Thursday, but it will not be as muggy as the past few days, forecasters said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
It will be partly sunny Thursday on Long Island after morning fog and showers clear, forecasters said.

Another thunderstorm moved through central areas of western Suffolk County shortly after 3 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Suffolk County police said they got a 911 call about lightning striking a house on Bay Shore Avenue in West Islip about 3:45 a.m., but no other details were available.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said the thunderstorm had moved out of the area before dawn.

"We will eventually dry up and have a mix of sun and clouds, maybe one or two spot showers during the morning," Cavlin said.

Temperatures will hit a high in the upper 80s, but it will not be as muggy as the past few days, forecasters said.

Thursday will the mark the first day since Saturday that a heat advisory has not been issued for some part of the region, according to meteorologist Brian Ciemnecki of the National Weather Service in Upton.

Friday will be sunny with temperatures again rising to the upper 80s, but the weekend looks wet.

There is a 50-50 chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday and a chance of showers again Sunday, the weather service said. The high temperature both days will be in the low 80s.

