It will be mostly sunny and hot Thursday across Long Island, forecasters said.

A heat advisory is in effect for Nassau County, where the temperature is expected to exceed 90 degrees for the second straight day, the National Weather Service said.

Suffolk County was a few degrees cooler than Nassau on Wednesday and did not meet the temperature and humidity requirements for a heat advisory.

ISLIP, NY 74° Broken Clouds 91°/74°

"We have beautiful weather out there today, but it is going to be hot and it is going to be muggy," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin said.

State officials have issued an air quality alert for Thursday for all of Long Island from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. because elevated pollution levels could pose a health problem for the elderly and other at-risk people.

It will be partly sunny Friday with a high in the mid-80s, but there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, the weather service said.

The heat advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Nassau, but not Suffolk, the weather service said.

It will be mostly cloudy Saturday with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, but Sunday should be dry and partly sunny, the weather service said. Temperatures both weekend days will reach a high in the upper 70s to mid-80s.