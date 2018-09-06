Thursday should be the final day of the latest hot and humid spell, with a heat advisory for much of Long Island and the potential for heavy rain, forecasters said.

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Nassau County and western Suffolk, as the combination of temperatures and humidity is expected to make it feel like about 100 degrees, the National Weather Service said. The most uncomfortable conditions will be in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures are forecast to warm up to the high 80s to 90, except for the East End, where it will be several degrees cooler, the weather service said. That’s well above the daily normal high of 77 degrees at Long Island MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma. The airport's record for the day, 90 degrees, could be challenged, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 83° Few Clouds 85°/71° 85°/71° SEE FULL FORECAST

"It's uncomfortable, it's oppressive," Hoffman said.

Showers and thunderstorms start developing Thursday afternoon and evening, he said, with "some heavy downpours possible" with those storms.

By Friday morning, the humidity will have dropped and it will be “noticeably cooler” with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, the weather service said. A few showers are also possible.

“The trend to cooler temperatures will continue into the weekend,” the weather service said, as Saturday is forecast to reach the mid-70s, and Sunday, the low 70s.