Long Island weather: Showers, fog, advisories for ocean beaches

Hurricane Florence, approaching the Carolinas, is causing rough seas off Long Island's South Shore, meteorologists say.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Showers and heavy rain are expected to pop up intermittently throughout Thursday, forecasters said.

Temperatures should reach the mid-70s with a low in the upper 60s, the National Weather Service said. Thursday will be mostly cloudy after a foggy morning.

“Pretty similar to yesterday,” said meteorologist Melissa Di Spigna at the weather service's Upton office.

For the third day in a row, the risk of high rip current and high surf continues Thursday into Friday evening, the weather service said.

Hurricane Florence, now a Category 2, is causing those rough seas for Long Island and will do so through the weekend, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. 

The weather service warned of “widespread beach erosion and flooding” on shorelines.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday should be dry, with highs in the mid- to upper 70s, the weather service said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

