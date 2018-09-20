Long Islanders can expect to start the day on Thursday with some clouds, which will then give way to sunshine, forecasters said.

Temperatures are slated to reach highs of 70 to 75, close to the average for this time of year, said Bill Goodman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Upton.

“It’s a pretty quiet day today,” Goodman said.

ISLIP, NY 62° Broken Clouds 73°/62°

Winds led to another small craft advisory from the weather service until 6 p.m. Thursday off the South Shore.

A cool air mass over the Island and the region is expected to stay around at least through Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said.

“We’re glad to see the humidity gone for a while,” Goodman said.

Friday’s forecast is expected to start out mostly cloudy then become partly cloudy in the afternoon, with temperatures in the low 70s, forecasters said. The western portion of Suffolk County into Nassau County should expect a high of 75.

The weekend should be mostly dry and "good for apple and pumpkin picking," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. Fall begins Saturday night.