TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Morning
38° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Chilly, blustery again before calmer Friday

The weather forecast for Thursday.

The weather forecast for Thursday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Patricia Kitchen patricia.kitchen@newsday.com @patriciakitchen
Print

Long Island is getting another blustery day Thursday, making afternoon highs in the mid-40s feel colder with the wind chill, forecasters say.

If you’re an early riser, better bundle up, the National Weather Service says. That’s as “wake up wind chills will be primarily in the 20s.”

What’s more, it’s “cold and windy again today … staying cold through Saturday,” said Pat Cavlin, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

Expect northwest winds of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a small craft advisory until 6 p.m. for the Long Island Sound and until 10 p.m. for ocean waters. 

Still, skies are set to be clear and sunny Thursday. And by overnight into Friday we can look for winds to diminish.

Friday’s early morning low is expected to be about 30, with the day warming up to the low 40s, the weather service said.

The day is to be “cloudy and cold with a sprinkle or flurry chance,” Cavlin said.

There's a precipitation lull Saturday morning before rain becomes likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, the weather service said.

December should get a warmer start. Saturday’s temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-40s, with Sunday taking a jump to the upper 50s.

After that? Well, Cavlin says, there's a "possible coastal storm that needs to be watched" for the middle of next week.

More news

Kristine Gawlowski, 50, of Shirley, left, will donate LIer who had tumors removed to donate kidney
A column topped with a statue of a Plan for waterfront park to preserve lion statutes
This Amagansett inn and hotel includes a barn LI wedding venue lists for $6.999M 
Restoration Hardware's new warehouse will be located at Restoration Hardware to open warehouse
Saul Schachter and his mom, Vivian Sibener Schachter LIer uses Internet to find mom's lost love
Leaves accumulate near the crossing on Franklin Avenue Leaves cause LIRR to operate with fewer cars