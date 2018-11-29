Long Island is getting another blustery day Thursday, making afternoon highs in the mid-40s feel colder with the wind chill, forecasters say.

If you’re an early riser, better bundle up, the National Weather Service says. That’s as “wake up wind chills will be primarily in the 20s.”

What’s more, it’s “cold and windy again today … staying cold through Saturday,” said Pat Cavlin, News 12 Long Island meteorologist.

ISLIP, NY 38° Few Clouds 46°/30°

Expect northwest winds of 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. There is a small craft advisory until 6 p.m. for the Long Island Sound and until 10 p.m. for ocean waters.

Still, skies are set to be clear and sunny Thursday. And by overnight into Friday we can look for winds to diminish.

Friday’s early morning low is expected to be about 30, with the day warming up to the low 40s, the weather service said.

The day is to be “cloudy and cold with a sprinkle or flurry chance,” Cavlin said.

There's a precipitation lull Saturday morning before rain becomes likely Saturday night into Sunday morning, the weather service said.

December should get a warmer start. Saturday’s temperatures are expected to rise to the mid-40s, with Sunday taking a jump to the upper 50s.

After that? Well, Cavlin says, there's a "possible coastal storm that needs to be watched" for the middle of next week.