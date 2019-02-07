TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Wet morning, then temperatures above normal

After a chance of light rain in the

After a chance of light rain in the morning, the day will otherwise be dry and cloudy with lows expected to reach the upper 30s to 40 degrees.

By Newsday Staff
Areas of drizzle and fog are expected to hang around Long Island on Thursday morning with temperatures nearing the mid-40s, forecasters said.

There is a chance of light rain before 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Upton.

The day will otherwise be dry and cloudy. Lows are expected to reach the upper 30s to 40 degrees.

“Temperatures are above normal for today,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

A warm front overnight should bring rain and thunderstorms through Friday afternoon, the weather service said. Highs should reach the mid-50s.

Temperatures then fall into the 40s as a cold front passes through.

"Gusty northwest winds usher in a sharply colder air mass," the weather service said. Lows early Saturday morning should be in the lower 20s with lower wind chills.

“The cold air will be with us when we wake up on Saturday morning,” Hoffman said. 

The highs on a sunny, breezy Saturday should only get up to the mid-30s.

