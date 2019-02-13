Skies should be sunny Thursday on Long Island and temperatures seasonable, making for a pleasant, though breezy, Valentine’s Day, forecasters say.

Temperatures are expected to rise to near 40 degrees, the National Weather Service said, with winds from the west making that feel a bit cooler.

Instead of taking a dive overnight to a low right around daybreak of the next day, which is what usually happens, Thursday stays in the mid to upper 30s, rising overnight to the mid-50s by Friday afternoon.

That’s as a warm front approaches, lifting to the north of the Island, that will allow for rising temperatures, said Joe Pollina, weather service meteorologist in Upton.

Friday also brings a slight chance of showers.

This year’s nod to Saint Valentine, as well as to the floral, chocolate, giftie sectors, may be bringing calm, moderate weather. But that’s not always been the case.

On February 14, 1990, temperatures rose to 60 degrees at the airport, and took the opposite direction in 1979, which delivered a record low for the day of 1 degree below zero.

Major snow storms seem to have avoided the date, but 1966 did bring 3 inches of snow to the airport, the most since records started being kept in fall of 1963.