Valentine's Day will be sunny on Long Island, with a high near 42, forecasters said.

Clouds will begin to roll in late Thursday and continue into Thursday night in the tristate area as a warm front approaches from the southwest, the National Weather Service said.

"This will bring an increasing chance of showers to the region by early Friday morning," the weather service said.

ISLIP, NY 32° Clear 42°/36°

Lows overnight should be in the upper 30s.

Friday should be mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. There is a 30 percent chance of showers, forecasters said.

Long Islanders may see light snow on Saturday between noon and 3 p.m. With a high of 41, measurable accumulation is unlikely, forecasters said. Sunday should also be sunny with a high near 38.