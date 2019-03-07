TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Cold streak continues; afternoon flurries

Friday should be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 30s, clouds and a chance of light snow.

By Newsday Staff
March will feel more like January through the end of the workweek, with below-normal temperatures sticking around on Long Island, forecasters said.

“It’s another cold start to our morning,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Temperatures were in the teens across Long Island on Thursday morning, with wind chills in the single digits.

The highs Thursday should be near freezing, staying below normal for this time of year but more pleasant than Wednesday, which had temperatures in the 20s.

There should be snow flurries in the afternoon, then lows in the upper teens overnight, Hoffman said.

Friday should be slightly warmer, with highs in the upper 30s, clouds and a chance of light snow in the afternoon and evening.

“It looks like most of that will stay south of Long Island,” Hoffman said of the precipitation.

The cold begins to break on Saturday, with a high in the low 40s and light winds, better for St. Patrick’s Day parades. After early morning rain, Sunday's temperatures are expected to reach nearly 50 degrees.

“We do see a little bit of a warm-up,” Hoffman said.

