TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny, warmer Thursday, thunderstorms Friday

The weather for the final weekend of winter "looks great," forecasters said.

By Newsday Staff
Print

Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer on Long Island with a high near 52 degrees, forecasters said.

Those temperatures are above normal, said News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman. There should be drizzle and fog through the night with lows near 44.

Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible on a breezy Friday.

“Chance for thunderstorms towards evening,” Hoffman said.

Friday’s highs are expected to be in the upper 50s with a low near 40, forecasters said. There should be more showers before 11 p.m.

The weather for the final weekend of winter should be pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 50.

It will be chillier and sunny on Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day, with a high near 43.

“The weekend looks great,” Hoffman said.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Steven Nater, left, and Vincent Scaccai of the Intense storms prompt village to make upgrades
This East Patchogue home is listed for $935,000. LI house facing golf course lists for $935,000
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran on Feb. 7. Curran: More diverse translation of documents
Police investigate near the Hempstead site where two Boy, 16, shot dead in Hempstead; 1 wounded
LIRR grade crossings were among the topics discussed Newsday's LIRR reporter answers your questions
Beverly Birns Atkins was an "academic researcher and Stony Brook loses pioneer, program founder