Long Island weather: Sunny, warmer Thursday, thunderstorms Friday
The weather for the final weekend of winter "looks great," forecasters said.
Thursday will be partly sunny and warmer on Long Island with a high near 52 degrees, forecasters said.
Those temperatures are above normal, said News 12 meteorologist Rich Hoffman. There should be drizzle and fog through the night with lows near 44.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible on a breezy Friday.
“Chance for thunderstorms towards evening,” Hoffman said.
Friday’s highs are expected to be in the upper 50s with a low near 40, forecasters said. There should be more showers before 11 p.m.
The weather for the final weekend of winter should be pleasant. Saturday will be mostly sunny and breezy with a high near 50.
It will be chillier and sunny on Sunday, St. Patrick’s Day, with a high near 43.
“The weekend looks great,” Hoffman said.
