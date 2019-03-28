TODAY'S PAPER
27° Good Morning
SEARCH
27° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Springlike weather ahead, highs above 50 Thursday

With warmer weather this weekend, "we could see some things popping" in the garden, forecasters said.

Temperatures could crest over 50 degrees Thursday, forecasters

Temperatures could crest over 50 degrees Thursday, forecasters said. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

A chilly morning will ripen into a fine weather day Thursday, and the warm days ahead might start coaxing some spring flowers to bloom on Long Island, forecasters said.

Temperatures could crest over 50 degrees Thursday, offering pleasant weather for those heading out for the Yankees' afternoon home opener, said meteorologist Adrienne Leptich of the National Weather Service's office in Upton.

Another sign of emerging springlike weather is less severe chills in the evening and overnight hours, she said. Thursday night will see temperatures still hover over 40 degrees.

Friday will feature even more warmth, though perhaps spotty showers, as the thermometer rises as high as 60 degrees in the western parts of Nassau County, said meteorologist Rich Hoffman of News 12 Long Island.

Friday night will be cooler and breezy with a few mild showers, and temperatures decline to about 40 degrees, he said.

Saturday may well offer the gem of the weekend weather, with warm temperatures reaching into the low to mid-60s, especially in western Nassau and areas away from the shoreline, Hoffman said. Saturday night will also be mild with a few showers, temperatures again only slipping down to the 40s.

A breezy Sunday will keep temperatures in the low to mid-50s, Leptich said.

"Depending on how warm it gets over the next couple of days, we could see some things popping," she said.

Long Island's weather remains in a transition from winter to spring, and if we can get through the next two weeks, the chances of receiving any snow diminish greatly, she said.

"We're not really safe from the white stuff until about April 10," Leptich said.

The springlike weather will hit a meteorological speed bump in the early days of next week, as temperatures dip into the mid-40s and low 50s, and the nights hover in the mid-30s, forecasters said.

Mugshot,

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Sen. John Brooks (D-Seaford), left, and Assemb. Charles Lawmakers: Fiscal monitor could run town's funds
Lori Chan checks the cancer stem cell population LI team has breakthrough in 'triple negative' cancer
The wings at Social Gastropub in Old Bethpage New gastropub serving 70-plus beers opens on LI
Daniel De Francisco at a Memorial Day ceremony WWII vet, an LIer and Brooklyn native, dies at 94
Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini during a DA: Tax preparers charged with 'gaming the system'
Babylon Village officials are planning to repaint and 90-year-old village landmark getting a face-lift 