The National Weather Service on Thursday issued a red flag warning for Long Island and the region, which means weather conditions create the potential for wildfire to spread quickly.

“Gusty winds and very dry air will create conditions that may promote the rapid spread of wildfires if ignition occurs,” the service said.

The red flag warning will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., forecasters said.

Winds of 11 to 16 mph are expected Thursday afternoon, with gusts as high as 28 mph, the weather service said. Relative humidity is expected to be 10 to 15 percent.

Thursday will be sunny with a high near 59 degrees and a low around 31, forecasters said.

“Great weather for the Mets game at Citi Field,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman, referring to the team's home opener.

Rain is expected to arrive Friday afternoon, forecasters said. It will be mostly cloudy with a high near 44.

The weekend also starts with rain before 10 a.m. Saturday. The rest of the day should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid-40s.

“It’s going to be a nice, sunny, warm afternoon on Saturday,” Hoffman said.

Sunday should also be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the low 40s. There is a chance of showers at night.

“Overall, pretty decent weekend,” Hoffman said.