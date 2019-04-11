Thursday will be mostly sunny on Long Island before the weekend brings rain chances, forecasters said.

The day should have a high near 50, a bit cooler but near normal, and a low around 42, according to the National Weather Service.

"Not a bad-looking day for us," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Pat Cavlin.

Friday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies on Long Island, the weather service said.

"Unsettled weather conditions" are expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, the service said.

Friday should have highs in the upper 50s. "With a southerly flow developing tonight and becoming stronger on Friday, temperatures will rise to above normal for Friday," the weather service said. Temperatures are expected to stay above normal through the weekend.

On Long Island, showers are expected mainly after 11 p.m. Friday, with amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch falling.

There is a chance of rain for both Saturday and Sunday.

Showers are likely Saturday before 7 a.m., especially across the East End, Cavlin said. The day's temperatures should rise to nearly 70 degrees with light winds. Overnight lows should be in the low 50s.

On Sunday, there is another chance of showers before 9 a.m., then turning into rain, with highs in the mid-60s. The day should otherwise be mostly cloudy and comfortable, Cavlin said.

Monday should have more rain before 2 p.m., then showers, with highs in the mid-60s again.