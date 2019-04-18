TODAY'S PAPER
Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of light rain starting late morning, forecasters said. Temperatures are expected to reach a high near 59 degrees and a low around 53.

Drizzle is expected before noon Friday, the National Weather Service said. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

“Chance of precipitation is 50 percent,” said the weather service.

Long Islanders should expect showers and thunderstorms Friday night.

“Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain,” the weather service said.

Friday’s high is expected to reach 64 degrees and a low of around 56, forecasters said.

The forecast calls for more showers and thunderstorms Saturday.

