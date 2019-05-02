Thursday begins with fog and should stay gray and wet on Long Island, forecasters said.

The fog should clear up by 11 a.m. across the Island, the National Weather Service said. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with chances of showers in the morning and rain in the afternoon.

The high temperatures should reach the mid-60s, possibly the low 70s in parts of northern Nassau County if enough sunlight breaks through, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 49° Overcast 67°/48° 67°/48° SEE FULL FORECAST

There is a chance of more showers overnight with highs in the upper 40s.

The unsettled weather sticks around for Friday, with highs returning to cooler than normal in the upper 50s. There will also be a chance of showers during the day and a possible thunderstorm overnight into Saturday.

Saturday should be warmer but with showers and rain again. Highs should be in the upper 60s.

The day of the NEFCU Long Island Marathon is expected to be rainy and near 60. The race starts at 7:30 a.m. Sunday in Eisenhower Park in East Meadow.