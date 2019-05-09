Thursday should be mostly cloudy on Long Island with highs in the mid-50s, forecasters said.

"A little bit cooler out there this morning," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

The morning should be sunny and clouds will increase throughout the day, the National Weather Service said.

ISLIP, NY 48° Broken Clouds 55°/50°

A warm front approaches Thursday night, bringing chances of overnight showers that increase on Friday with warmer temperatures. The highs Friday should be in the mid-60s with lows in the low 50s.

After the warm front, a cold front moves through, bringing more chances of showers and possible thunderstorms.

Saturday should be mild after morning fog, partly sunny with highs in the low 60s and late rain into Sunday, Mother's Day.

"Looking great on Saturday," Hoffman said.

Sunday and Monday should be rainy with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.