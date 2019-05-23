Thursday should have rounds of rain and possible thunderstorms before Long Island begins a sunny holiday weekend, forecasters said.

The day begins with showers through at least 9 a.m., said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. Otherwise the skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

"The second round's coming in this afternoon," Hoffman said. There could be brief heavy rain into the evening and overnight hours as a warm front moves into the region, before a cold front clears away the precipitation with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Nassau County could have strong to locally severe thunderstorms, the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather outlook for Thursday night.

Friday ushers in a string of nice spring days. It should be sunny and breezy, with gusts as high as 28 mph and highs in the low 70s.

Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start of summer, won't feel like it. The days will be mostly sunny and warm but not steaming, and expect it to be cooler at the ocean beaches for events such as the 16th annual Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach.

Saturday should have highs in the upper 60s with a chance of showers after midnight. Sunday should have highs in the upper 70s, closer to summery.

"Sunday will be the warmer day," Hoffman said.

Monday, Memorial Day, should be mostly sunny again with highs in the mid-70s.