Thursday should start with morning showers on Long Island, but after that, expect “a few days of quiet weather,” the National Weather Service said.

Rain is possible before 9 a.m., then mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with highs near 80.

“We have dry weather for most of our day,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. There could be a spotty shower in the afternoon, too, he said.

Thursday night should be partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

Sunshine dominates the weekend.

Friday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s, Saturday should be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms return Monday and Tuesday.