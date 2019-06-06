TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
SEARCH
66° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Showers before 'days of quiet weather'

By Newsday Staff
Print

Thursday should start with morning showers on Long Island, but after that, expect “a few days of quiet weather,” the National Weather Service said.

Rain is possible before 9 a.m., then mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with highs near 80.

“We have dry weather for most of our day,” said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. There could be a spotty shower in the afternoon, too, he said.

Thursday night should be partly cloudy with lows in the low 60s.

Sunshine dominates the weekend.

Friday should be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s, Saturday should be sunny with highs in the upper 70s and Sunday should be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

Chances of showers and thunderstorms return Monday and Tuesday.

By Newsday Staff

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

The Long Island headquaters of New York American Water customers file complaint over tank costs
Firefighters respond to the fiery car crash in Police: Man killed in fiery Ronkonkoma crash
From left, Newsday columnist Joye Brown, retired NASA 'An intense time': Apollo astronaut's tales of space
Nassau PBA president James McDermott speaks Wednesday at LI officials advocate raising crossing guard salary
A view of Jamaica station. The MTA inspector MTA watchdog investigating LIRR time clock 'sabotage'
Andrew McMorris' parents, John and Alisa McMorris, place Garden dedicated to late Boy Scout Andrew McMorris
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search