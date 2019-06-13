Thursday’s morning commuters could awaken to a few spells of heavy rain and possibly fog as the thermometer stays well on the cool side for this time of year, forecasters said.

The temperature is expected to top out in the low 60s, with new precipitation between a quarter and half of an inch, the National Weather Service said.

There should be hit-and-miss showers after 3 p.m., News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently overcast today ISLIP, NY 59° Overcast 62°/58° 62°/58° SEE FULL FORECAST

There is also a high rip current risk for the South Shore through the evening, the weather service said. There is a chance of isolated minor coastal flooding in Nassau County.

By nightfall, the low pressure area that brought the precipitation up from the southeast should head out, returning Long Island to the sunny and dry weather seen at midweek, the weather service said. Overnight lows should be in the upper 50s.

And once again, Friday’s high of about 72 counts as below normal for late spring.

Saturday will favor beachgoers: Predictions are for a sunny day, with warmer high temperatures near 80.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For Father's Day on Sunday, however, the temperature might be the same but clouds that formed the night before raise the odds of daytime rain to 30 percent, the weather service said.

Next week might start out with showers, which should clear off by Wednesday.