Spring is going out with unsettled weather on Long Island, with showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday night, forecasters said.

Though the seasons change Friday, the first day of summer, the weather — at least early on — isn't expected to.

"And guess what? More showers and storms into your Friday morning," said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 70° Broken Clouds 76°/61° 76°/61° SEE FULL FORECAST

Patchy fog was again likely to accompany the chance of storms Thursday night after the region experienced foggy conditions earlier in the day.

"This is what happens this time of year," Hoffman said. "We get that warm air trying to move over the cooler water."

The overnight low was expected to hover in the mid-60s.

As Friday progresses, conditions are finally expected to improve as low pressure moves offshore in the morning, signaling an end to the unsettled conditions.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The day should be partly sunny, with a high near 78, and the low is forecast to dip to about 60 Friday night.

Temperatures should be seasonable — and drier — for the weekend.

"We're looking at some nice weather, with sunshine for Saturday and Sunday," Hoffman said.

Highs will be near 80 both days. The warmer of the two is expected to be Sunday. Lows are expected to be near 60 both Saturday and Sunday night.