TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Morning
SEARCH
69° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Mostly sunny with highs in upper 80s Thursday

The weather forecast for Thursday.

The weather forecast for Thursday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The end of the workweek looks like a great time, weather-wise at least, to take off.

“High pressure will result in a dry day today and Friday, with warm to hot summertime temperatures both days,” the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

The start of the weekend on Saturday, however, might be marred by a cold front swinging in from the northwest, bearing humidity plus showers and thunderstorms, the forecasters said.

Before that, both Thursday and Friday are predicted to be at least mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night drivers should beware of patchy fog after 1 a.m., the NWS said.

There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation after noon on Saturday.

But Sunday looks promising, according to the weather service:  sunny with a high near 81.

So does early next week, also expected to be mostly sunny with the thermometer reaching the mid-80s, the forecasters said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

John Hoge, co-owner of Sea Eagle Boats in Companies seeking ways to survive the trade war
Malik Ellis, 19, attends Islip High Schools senior This LI prom king overcame kidney transplant
This Sands Point property listed for $8.9 million 3 one-of-a-kind LI pools
A rendering of a medical arts center proposed Zoning approval sought for LI medical building
The Lowenstein Pipe deposits stormwater onto the beach Engineers seeking source of bacteria in drain pipe 
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and county Comptroller Audit: Suffolk overpaid for storm mitigation plan
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search