The end of the workweek looks like a great time, weather-wise at least, to take off.

“High pressure will result in a dry day today and Friday, with warm to hot summertime temperatures both days,” the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

The start of the weekend on Saturday, however, might be marred by a cold front swinging in from the northwest, bearing humidity plus showers and thunderstorms, the forecasters said.

Before that, both Thursday and Friday are predicted to be at least mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

Friday night drivers should beware of patchy fog after 1 a.m., the NWS said.

There is a 40 percent chance of precipitation after noon on Saturday.

But Sunday looks promising, according to the weather service: sunny with a high near 81.

So does early next week, also expected to be mostly sunny with the thermometer reaching the mid-80s, the forecasters said.