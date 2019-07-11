Thursday's clearish morning skies will be followed by evening showers and thunderstorms — which might begin as soon as 3 p.m. — and worsen during the night, with heavy rain sweeping in, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

Though Friday might start off with a bit of the same stormy weather, the clouds should gradually lift, allowing mostly sunny skies to raise the temperature up to 86, it said.

And mostly sunny skies then are forecast by the NWS through Wednesday.

The weekend highs are 87 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday.

And humidity should not be a factor.

"Very warm and dry conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend as high pressure returns," the NWS said.