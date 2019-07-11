TODAY'S PAPER
78° Good Morning
SEARCH
78° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Clear morning skies followed by afternoon showers, t-storms  

The weather forecast for Thursday.

The weather forecast for Thursday. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Thursday's clearish morning skies will be followed by evening showers and thunderstorms — which might begin as soon as 3 p.m. —  and worsen during the night, with heavy rain sweeping in, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

Though Friday might start off with a bit of the same stormy weather, the clouds should gradually lift, allowing mostly sunny skies to raise the temperature up to 86, it said.

And mostly sunny skies then are forecast by the NWS through Wednesday.

The weekend highs are 87 on Saturday and 88 on Sunday. 

And humidity should not be a factor.

"Very warm and dry conditions are expected for the upcoming weekend as high pressure returns," the NWS said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Joe and Kathleen Falco of Amityville on a LIer found a wife despite his 'mug shot' Zoosk pic
Cajun shrimp is on the menu at Hook Cajun chain restaurant opens first LI location
Christian Gonzalez, a My Brother's Keeper participant, assists School district's band of 'brothers' find success
This Blue Point home is listed for $899,000. $899,000 LI home belonged to NY society member
Paal Eide, of Valley Stream, poses next to Free TV: LIers turning back the clock with antennas
Long Island's newest tourist and educational attraction is New LI attraction features animatronic dinosaurs
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search