Thursday’s rain and perhaps a thunderstorm for much of the day will keep temperatures on the cooler side, near 82, just before a heat wave is expected to hit the area Friday.

Late Wednesday, a line of strong thunderstorms dumped nearly 3 inches of rain on the region. PSEG Long Island said there were only 134 outages Thursday morning, down from more than 5,000 late Wednesday night.

A potential heat wave starts Friday, when hazy, hot and humid conditions are expected, with the temperature at around 100 degrees.

Friday’s mostly sunny skies will raise the thermometer to about 89. But that could feel like 98, the National Weather Service said.

An excessive heat watch and a hazardous weather outlook were issued for Saturday, with the heat index, which measures the combination of heat and humidity hitting 108, the National Weather Service.

Vulnerable individuals should remain inside, it said, while cautioning everyone to avoid strenuous activities outside.

“Extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool,” the forecasters said.

Saturday’s excessive heat watch warning is from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The thermometer is expected to reach 93; Sunday’s high should be one degree lower, the weather service said.

The workweek likely will start with showers on both Monday and Tuesday.