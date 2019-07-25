The benefits of high pressure areas reveal themselves this week, with sunny and tolerably humid conditions, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

"Temperatures will be on a gradual warming trend with highs today in the mid to upper 80s and a few degrees warmer on Friday," the NWS said.

And the nights also should be comfortable, it said: "Overnight lows will be in the 60s to around 70."

Thursday's sunny skies should warm the temperature to a high near 82 degrees. Friday should be a mirror image, just two degrees warmer, the forecasters said.

And the weekend, though a touch warmer, also is promising.

Saturday should be sunny with a high of 84 degrees. Sunday will be the same but the temperature should reach a bit higher: 87.

The work week starts out on the same theme. The first chance of rain is Wednesday, when the odds of precipitation are 30 percent, the NWS said.