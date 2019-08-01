The balm of drier and cooler conditions are predicted for both Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service, and though there is a 30 percent chance of showers on Saturday, they are not expected to arrive until after 3 p.m.

Thursday's high should be about 85 degrees, Friday's just one degree less, the weather service said. And both days are predicted to be mostly sunny.

Clouds could arrive Friday night, possibly setting the stage for Saturday's rain, which could also bring thunderstorms. The high on the partly sunny first day of the weekend should be near 86 degrees, according to the weather service.

Sunday, however, should be clear and sunny, with the thermometer hitting 87 degrees.

Monday should be quite similar, though Tuesday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.