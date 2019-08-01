TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Mostly sunny with highs in the 80s

The weather forecast for Thursday.

The weather forecast for Thursday.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The balm of drier and cooler conditions are predicted for both Thursday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service, and though there is a 30 percent chance of showers on Saturday, they are not expected to arrive until after 3 p.m.

Thursday's high should be about 85 degrees, Friday's just one degree less, the weather service  said. And both days are predicted to be mostly sunny.

Clouds could arrive Friday night, possibly setting the stage for Saturday's rain, which could also bring thunderstorms. The high on the partly sunny first day of the weekend should be near 86 degrees, according to the weather service.

Sunday, however, should be clear and sunny, with the thermometer hitting 87 degrees.

Monday should be quite similar, though Tuesday brings a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

