Long Island weather: Rain Thursday, then sunny weekend

"A cold front will approach from the west

"A cold front will approach from the west today, and this may bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area," forecasters said Thursday.

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Reaching the next stretch of sunny skies — which will last until early next week — might require enduring some rain both Thursday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service said.

"A cold front will approach from the west today, and this may bring a few showers and thunderstorms to the area," forecasters said.

Thursday's high should near 87 degrees. Friday will be sunny and one degree cooler.

"High pressure will try to build in on Friday, but it is at least shaping up to be a dry and less humid day with high temperatures," the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday both look superior: mostly sunny, with highs in the mid-80s.

Both Monday and Tuesday should be similar, though Tuesday night has a 40 percent chance of showers, the weather service said. Rain is also possible Wednesday.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

