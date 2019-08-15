So far at least, Long Island's weather forecast for the next few days looks promising, with the area spared the brutal heat wave predicted for much of the Midwest, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.

On Long Island Thursday, the weather service said: "A shower or thunderstorm may develop mainly to the north and west during the day, but overall it should be a dry day with a partly sunny sky."

The high is expected to reach 79 degrees.

While Friday should be mostly cloudy, there is only a 20 percent chance of showers, and they are not predicted to arrive until after 2 p.m.

Saturday, with a high near 81 degrees, might see a few showers and thunderstorms after noon, with the weather service putting the odds at 30 percent.

Sunday, however, should be partly sunny and warmer, with a high of 86 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny, and just one degree warmer. Showers and thunderstorms might dampen both Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.