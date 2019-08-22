Nassau residents and anyone New York City-bound will have to endure one more day of grueling heat Thursday as the heat index, which measures the impact of temperature and humidity, will rise to about 95 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

A heat advisory, which does not include Suffolk, expires at 8 p.m.

However, Long Island's air quality levels are expected to remain poor due to high ozone from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., the weather service added, citing an advisory issued by the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 74° Broken Clouds 88°/68° 88°/68° SEE FULL FORECAST

Ozone is a pollutant that forms when chemicals, released, for example, by fertilizers and gasoline, react in sunlight. People who suffer from asthma or heart ailments likely should remain indoors and intense outdoor exercise is not advised.

And the weather service issued a third warning for southeast New York: There is what it called a marginal risk of severe weather during the afternoon and evening.

"The primary threat is damaging winds in the strongest storms," it said.

Thursday's high should hit 89 degrees as the skies will be mostly sunny.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The forecast for the next week is much more likely to please summer enthusiasts.

"A cold front will continue to slowly approach the area today, and finally pass offshore by Friday morning," the weather service said.

While Friday morning might bring some showers, the high should only be about 81 degrees.

Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high of 77 degrees. On Sunday, the high should reach 75, though there is a 30 percent chance of showers starting in the early afternoon.

Sunny skies, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 70s, are forecast by the weather service through Wednesday.