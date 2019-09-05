The Great Lakes will deliver dry and cooler weather Thursday, though Hurricane Dorian — predicted to skirt Long Island "well to the south and east" — will bring clouds, minor coastal flooding and possibly dangerous rip currents and high surf on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday's high should be 73 degrees.

Rain is expected on Friday afternoon — the odds are 60 percent — and the high should be 71 degrees, forecasters said.

"On Saturday Dorian will pass well to the northeast, leading to clearing skies on a diminishing northwest wind," the weather service said. "Temperatures should average near to slightly below normal to begin the weekend."

However, the storm should spawn what the forecasters called "energetic swells" and a rip current warning remains in effect on Friday and Saturday, along with the prediction for high surf.

Long Islanders can anticipate wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph, along with "locally heavy rain" and "minor to moderate" effects on the coasts, the weather service said.

Waves could reach 12 to 20 feet offshore, with 8 to 12 foot waves at the beaches, News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. Coastal flooding and beach erosion are possible.

"The biggest impacts will be at the beaches and over the East End," Hoffman said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Saturday's skies should be at least partly sunny, with a high of 75 degrees.

The sun should rule the weather through Wednesday, with highs remaining in the mid-70s.