Long Island weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible 

A radar image of Long Island taken early

A radar image of Long Island taken early Thursday. It'll be a very humid day and the thermometer is expected to hit 73 degrees by the late morning and then retreat to 68. Photo Credit: Newsday

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Thursday looks like a wet one: the odds of showers and perhaps thunderstorms are about 60 percent, the National Weather Service said.

Thursday will be very humid, with "hit and miss scattered showers and a few thunderstorms," News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman said. The rain should taper off between 6 and 10 p.m., he said.

The thermometer is expected to hit 73 degrees by the late morning and then retreat to 68.

Any late summer swimmers and surfers should be cautious, as the risk of rip currents is assessed as moderate.

Friday's forecast appears more promising.

"Strong high pressure building out of eastern Canada into New England will then provide dry and cooler weather on Friday on an easterly breeze," the weather service said.

"Temperatures on Friday will be at least a few degrees below the seasonal average, falling short of 70 outside of the urban areas despite mostly sunny skies," the forecasters said.

Saturday, though mostly cloudy, should be a warmer 77 degrees.

Sunday morning might be rainy: the odds are 30 percent before 11 a.m., the weather service said. However, the skies then should be at least partly clear, and the high could hit 81 degrees.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all should delight outdoors lovers and possibly frustrate indoor workers, as all three days should be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

