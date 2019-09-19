An end is in sight for the recent clear and sunny stretch of fine weather, with rain possible Monday night, the National Weather Service said from its Islip office on Thursday.

Thank high pressure — a column of falling air that increases its force on the Earth and blocks clouds — for the nice weather.

"High pressure will continue to dominate the weather pattern into the weekend," the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 47° Few Clouds 69°/53° 69°/53° SEE FULL FORECAST

Thursday's high should be 70 degrees; Friday's a warmer 78.

The risk of high rip currents and surf, with waves from five to eight feet, continues through Friday, the weather service said.

Those clear skies also will lower nightime temperatures.

"Overnight lows will once again drop into the 40s across the interior and in the 50s across the coast," forecasters said.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Both Saturday and Sunday offer weekend-lovers sunny skies, with the thermometer climbing higher than usual, into the upper 70s to low 80s. And the nights should be warmer — likely in the mid 60s, the weather service said.

"Highs by the weekend will be in the 80s, 5 to 8 degrees above normal for mid to late September," the weather service said.

Sunny skies on Monday begin the work week but there is a 30 percent chance of showers after 8 p.m., the weather service said.

The odds for precipitation are precisely the same on Tuesday, but it should clear by the night, setting up for a sunny Wednesday, with a high of 74 degrees.