Showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening, courtesy of a cold front approaching from the west — though ahead of it, warm winds from the south will push the thermometer up to 76 degrees, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Clouds — and the extra humidity — then should dissipate, with no more rain predicted through next Wednesday, the forecasters said.

"With high pressure over the region on Friday it will be dry and comfortably warm with temperatures averaging slightly above normal for this time of the year," the weather service said.

Loading... Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 56° Few Clouds 77°/56° 77°/56° SEE FULL FORECAST

"The above normal temperatures and mostly clear skies will continue into the beginning of the weekend," it added.

Both Saturday and Sunday — as well as the following three days — should be at least partly sunny, with temperatures in the mid 70s and gradually rising to the upper 70s as the work week progresses, the weather service said.

Any clouds likely will only appear at night, the weather service said.