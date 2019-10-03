One day after setting a record high of 89 degrees for the month, the chill and rain that swept in Wednesday afternoon was expected to continue Thursday and forecasters warned of minor coastal flooding from southwestern Suffolk through Nassau to Queens.

Though the weekend weather looks sunny, the odds of precipitation on Thursday — for both the day and night — are 90%, the National Weather Service in Islip said. Fog is possible after 9 a.m.

Shore communities could see up to 1½ feet of minor coastal flooding, the weather service predicted. A flood advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday along the South Shore.

The new top temperature set on Wednesday was 89, one degree above the previous record that dates back to 2007, according to the weather service. In contrast, the high predicted for Thursday is just 59.

"If you want 60, you'll have to go out to Montauk," weather service meteorologist Bill Goodman said by telephone. The ocean, which surrounds that area, cools more slowly than the air during autumn.

By Friday, the chance of rain before 9 a.m. is 30%, and then skies should slowly brighten. The high of 65 degrees might feel cooler, as a north wind could gust up to 33 mph, the weather service said. The nighttime low is 42.

Saturday looks sunny, with a high of 61 degrees. Sunday might be a bit less sunny, but the thermometer should reach 70.

Showers are likely after midday on Monday and will continue through the day on Tuesday, the weather service said. Monday will be a warm 72 degrees, Tuesday about 67.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Though Wednesday looks sunny, a high of only 66 degrees is expected by the weather service.