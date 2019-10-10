Two more days of rain, gale-force winds and coastal flooding — and then an improving weekend, with a cloudy Saturday and a sunny Sunday — are predicted by the National Weather Service in Islip.

Minor to moderate flooding of up to 3 feet is forecast for all of Long Island’s shore line during high tides through Friday night, the experts warned, as a nor'easter makes its way through the area.

Wind gusts in Suffolk, especially out east, could reach 50 mph, about 11 mph faster than the minimum for a storm to be defined as a gale, according to the weather service, which warned trees and power lines could topple. Nassau and the rest of Suffolk can expect 20 to 35 mph winds.

ISLIP, NY 56° Broken Clouds 61°/52°

“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles, in open areas and on elevated roads and bridges,” the weather service said, urging extra caution.

Coastal flood warnings and advisories were issued for Thursday. High wind advisories and gale warnings are in effect through Friday, the weather service said.

“This evening, expect widespread flooding of vulnerable areas,” the weather service said, predicting numerous road closings and, by the waterfront, inundated parking lots, parks, lawns and basements. “Vehicles parked in vulnerable areas near the waterfront will likely become flooded,” the weather service said, cautioning inland floods are likely along tidal rivers and bays.

Expect "dangerous" conditions on the water, with surf 10 to 15 feet on the ocean and 4 to 7 feet on the Long Island Sound, said News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman. Large waves and strong winds will lead to beach erosion, he said.

Thursday's high will be 59 to 61 degrees, Hoffman said.

Thursday’s rain should intensify during the day into the evening before dwindling on Friday, when the winds should also die down, the weather service said.

Friday likely will start with rain, though it might ease after 2 p.m., the weather service said. North winds could hit 24 mph, with gusts of 38. On Friday night, there is a 40 percent chance of rain.

“The storm will then push further away into the weekend with clouds lingering along with some breaks of sun,” the weather service said. “Temperatures, after averaging below normal through Friday, will then climb closer to normal with mainly dry conditions returning to the region to begin the weekend,” the weather service said.

Overcast skies and a high of 64 degrees are forecast for Saturday. Sunday should be at least partly sunny and five degrees warmer, the forecasters said.

Columbus Day on Monday should be sunny, with the thermometer reaching 68 degrees.

Tuesday could be even sunnier and just as warm, but the weather service said there is a 30 percent chance showers will return that night and continue into Wednesday.