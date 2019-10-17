TODAY'S PAPER
Thousands without power, high wind warning in effect

Winds rule Thursday's forecast, with gusts expected to hit 55 mph, the National Weather Service in Islip said. News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman has the forecast. (Credit: News 12 Long Island)

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The high winds that left thousands of Long Islanders without power will rule again Thursday — maybe even hitting 55 mph — and possibly bringing down more power lines and trees, according to the National Weather Service in Islip.

A high wind warning is in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, widespread power outages are expected and travel will be difficult, the National Weather Service said.

A storm overnight felled trees and power lines, and 12,007 PSEG Long Island customers were without power as of 8 a.m. 

Most of the outages appear to be on the East End, with clusters of outages in the center of the Island, according to the PSEG LI website.

Route 25A was shut in both directions Thursday morning from Hastings Drive in Smithtown to Concord Drive in Huntington for a downed tree, officials said.

Also closed by uprooted trees were Route 347 westbound near Nicolls Road and all lanes of County Route 97 in Brookhaven, according to the state transportation department.

The same hindrances afflicted Long Island Rail Road commuters: service was temporarily halted between Mattituck and Greenport due to a tree and wires leaning toward the tracks east of Mattituck, the railroad said on Twitter. Service has since been restored. And in Amityville, the last two walls of a warehouse being demolished blew over during the night onto Oak Street, a fire department representative said, creating a bit of a nightmare for some early morning commuters.

Rainfall totals on Long Island Wednesday ranged from a low of 0.7" of an inch in Islip Terrace to 1.52" in North Merrick, according to preliminary weather service data.

The highest wind, 54 mph, was clocked Wednesday at Suffolk's Great Gull Island, which lies between the Long Island and Block Island sounds. Nassau’s peak of 41 mph was in Uniondale.

There is a 20% chance of afternoon showers on Thursday, according to the weather service, which predicted a high of 60 degrees under at least partially sunny skies.

Friday should be sunny. The temperature should be just a degree cooler and the wind only 15 mph, the forecasters said.

Saturday should be nearly an exact twin. So should Sunday and Monday, though a bit warmer, with highs in the mid-60s.  

Tuesday brings more showers, which could continue into Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution.

