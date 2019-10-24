The next three days — Thursday through Saturday — will offer some of autumn's finest weather: sunny, with highs in the low to mid 60s, and fairly calm winds, the National Weather Service's Islip office said.

Thank a descending column of air, or as the weather service puts it: "High pressure builds south of the area today, remaining in control through Friday night, followed by high pressure on Saturday."

Rain occurs when low pressure areas dominate, as the air can then rise high enough for moisture in clouds to condense.

Saturday night might be rainy, though mainly after midnight.

Sunday's odds of rain are 80%, the weather service assessed. By the night, that probability drops to 50%.

"Drier weather returns on Monday," the forecasters said. "However another area of low pressure may impact the region during the middle of next week."

Monday should be mostly sunny, with a high of 64 degrees.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday could see rain: the odds are 30%, the weather service said.