TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Morning
SEARCH
40° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Lots of sunshine heading into the weekend

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

The next three days — Thursday through Saturday — will offer some of autumn's finest weather: sunny, with highs in the low to mid 60s, and fairly calm winds, the National Weather Service's Islip office said.

Thank a descending column of air, or as the weather service puts it: "High pressure builds south of the area today, remaining in control through Friday night, followed by high pressure on Saturday."

Rain occurs when low pressure areas dominate, as the air can then rise high enough for moisture in clouds to condense.

Saturday night might be rainy, though mainly after midnight.

Sunday's odds of rain are 80%, the weather service assessed. By the night, that probability drops to 50%.

"Drier weather returns on Monday," the forecasters said. "However another area of low pressure may impact the region during the middle of next week."

Monday should be mostly sunny, with a high of 64 degrees.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday could see rain: the odds are 30%, the weather service said.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search