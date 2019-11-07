TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Rainy commute, snow possible overnight

By Newsday staff and wire reports
Print

Could Long Island see snow tonight? It's possible.

Thursday's high should be near 58 degrees, but a strong cold front is expected to move over the tri-state region during the day. Increasing clouds will be followed by rain, with a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m. that could continue into the evening and mix with snow after 2 a.m., the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Any precipitation should clear out by daybreak, however, and the entire area should be dry by sunrise Friday, the weather service said.

Sunny weather is then expected Friday and into the weekend, with no rain predicted until Monday night after 9 p.m. Long Islanders can look forward to high temperatures in the 40s Friday and Saturday, which should then warm up into the mid-50s Sunday and Veterans Day on Monday, the weather service said.

Tuesday could see some rain and highs in the upper 40s, with another chance for snow in the evening.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees, the weather service said.

By Newsday staff and wire reports

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search