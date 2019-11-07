Could Long Island see snow tonight? It's possible.

Thursday's high should be near 58 degrees, but a strong cold front is expected to move over the tri-state region during the day. Increasing clouds will be followed by rain, with a 30% chance of showers after 4 p.m. that could continue into the evening and mix with snow after 2 a.m., the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Any precipitation should clear out by daybreak, however, and the entire area should be dry by sunrise Friday, the weather service said.

Sunny weather is then expected Friday and into the weekend, with no rain predicted until Monday night after 9 p.m. Long Islanders can look forward to high temperatures in the 40s Friday and Saturday, which should then warm up into the mid-50s Sunday and Veterans Day on Monday, the weather service said.

Tuesday could see some rain and highs in the upper 40s, with another chance for snow in the evening.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, with a high near 40 degrees, the weather service said.