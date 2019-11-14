The brief but brutal grip of winter lifts on Thursday, when the high should hit 46 though it will feel 10 to 20 degrees colder, the Islip-based National Weather Service said.

The weekend should be at least partly sunny, with the thermometer registering in the upper 30s to low 40s during the day, and sliding around 10 degrees during the night.

Thursday's balmier weather is courtesy of the South.

Loading... Good Morning Currently broken clouds today ISLIP, NY 29° Broken Clouds 47°/33° 47°/33° SEE FULL FORECAST

"As high pressure moves offshore today, southerly winds will transport milder air into the region, with some moderation in temperatures as highs reach the 40s," the NWS said.

The afternoon clouds that will roll in might bring what the experts called a few patches of light rain. That is the only rain expected until Sunday night and Monday morning for the next few days.

Friday will be warm: the temperature should hit 50 — though that night, it will sink to 27, and feel around 15 degrees colder, the forecasters said.

Islanders can expect a breezy and sunny Saturday with a daytime high of 38 though beware the wind: gusts could clock 30 mph.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday, though at least partly sunny, will be cooler: the high should be 43. There is a 30% chance of rain after midnight that might last until noon on Monday, when the high should reach 47, the NWS said.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild, with daytime highs in the low 50s, it added.