Thursday — like Saturday — should offer some of autumn's finest weather: sun and a high near 48 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Islip.

It will be a mild night Thursday, thanks to the clouds that will sweep in, introducing a 20% chance of late morning showers on Friday before the sun reappears later that day, the weather service said.

Friday's daytime high will hit 53 degrees but nighttime revelers will need coats and jackets. Thermometers will slide to near freezing, with wind chills as low as 25 degrees, the experts said.

Good Morning Currently few clouds today ISLIP, NY 40° Few Clouds 49°/43°

Saturday should be delightful: sunny skies and high of 45 degrees.

Rain is likely that night, however, as the chances of showers are 70%, the weather service said, and as much as three-quarters of an inch may drench the Island.

Downpours are expected to continue Sunday — the odds remain 70% — though the weather service said chances diminish to 30% in the evening. The high will be near 50 degrees, the weather service said.

The start of the workweek should offer more sunny skies on both Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s during the day and around 15 to 20 degrees colder at night.

On Wednesday, there is a 30% chance of rain, the weather service said. At least the high in the mid-50s should rule out any sleet, slush, freezing rain or snow.