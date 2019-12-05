The sun will come out to play Thursday and again this weekend, though there is a 30 percent chance of rain starting early Friday evening, the National Weather Service in Islip said.

Showers will likely return before dawn on Monday, and they might stick around for both Tuesday and Wednesday, the forecasters said.

Before that, Thursday will be "dry with varying amounts of cloud cover through the day,” the weather service said, adding Long Islanders can expect a breezy day with a high of about 45 degrees.

“The dry weather continues tonight under the influence of high pressure, then a weak area of low pressure and a cold front approach from the Great Lakes Region on Friday,” the forecasters said.

While the coast likely will get what the weather service calls light rain, inland areas might see some snow mixed in, the weather service said.

The high is expected to be near 44 degrees.

Saturday should offer clear skies and a high of about 35 degrees. Sunday should be much the same, but 10 degrees warmer.

On Monday, the weather service put the odds of showers at 70%. Thermometers should reach the mid-50s on both Monday and Tuesday before falling to 40 on Wednesday.

The chances of more showers and even snow slip to 30 percent on Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service added.