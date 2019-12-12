TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Sunny and cold

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Mother Nature is sticking with her recent fickle streak, as the National Weather Service in Islip says Thursday's sun and cold will be followed Friday by rain and warmer temperatures that might not quit until Sunday morning.

While the sun should shine Monday, rain could dominate Tuesday.

Currently, cold dominates: Thursday's official high of 32 degrees might feel just half that temperature, thanks to the wind chill, the weather service cautioned. 

"Clear skies and dry conditions are forecast on through the day with temperatures well below normal in the low and mid 30s," it said.

Headed north along the Eastern Seabord, the forecasters said, is a low pressure system that could turn Friday into a rainy workday — the odds of precipitation are 30% before noon, the weather service said, with the thermometer rising to nearly 50 degrees.

By nightfall, the chances of rain climb to 80%, it said.

Saturday sure does look rainy: the odds are 90%. As much as three-quarters of an inch could fall and the showers might last until midnight.

The thermometer may reach a mild 55 degrees, the weather service said.

Sunday looks partly sunny and breezy, with a high in the upper 40s. Monday also should offer clear skies, though it will likely be around 10 degrees colder.

There is a 50% chance of rain from Monday night to Tuesday night before Long Islanders see the sun on Wednesday, the weather service said. The high is expected to be near 38 degrees.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

