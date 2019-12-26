TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island weather: Dense morning fog, slick roads possible

Jennifer Carmody walks Felix, left, and Lucy, right,

Jennifer Carmody walks Felix, left, and Lucy, right, along Pine Road in Coram this morning, Dec. 26, 2019.  Credit: James Carbone

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Motorists beware: dense fog will cut visibility to a quarter of a mile or even less until about 10 a.m. Thursday in Suffolk and Nassau, the National Weather Service in Islip warned.

In Suffolk, slick roads are another possible hazard, and there may be spots of freezing fog, the service added.

“If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you,” the weather service said.

Though clouds likely will linger for the next couple of days, no rain is expected until after midday on Sunday, the weather service said.

Temperatures will be as much as 10 degrees above normal some days, it added.

Thursday’s high should run around 45 degrees. Friday will a milder 52.

The sun finally appears on Saturday, and the thermometer will hit the high 40s, the weather service said.

Outdoor enthusiasts will favor Sunday morning. There is a 40 percent chance of rain after noon, and the high for the day will be in the low 50s.

Sunday night likely will be rainy, and there is a 50% chance of showers on Monday, with a high in the low 50s.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

