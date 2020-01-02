Expect a sunny Thursday with a high temperature of 46 degrees before rain starts at night — and there could be precipitation until late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Rain is likely Thursday night through Saturday night, when a mix of rain and snow is likely to begin falling, possibly becoming snow Sunday before Sunday night’s cloudy but precipitation-less forecast, the weather service predicts, based on readings at Farmingdale's Republic Airport.

For Thursday, there's a 90 percent chance of rain expected to start around 10 p.m., as temperatures dip a few degrees.

It was 30 degrees at Republic as of 4:53 a.m., and 24 degrees on the South Fork, per readings at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.