TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
NewsWeather

Long Island weather: Sunny and warm, rain tonight

By Matthew Chayes matthew.chayes@newsday.com @chayesmatthew
Print

Expect a sunny Thursday with a high temperature of 46 degrees before rain starts at night — and there could be precipitation until late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

Rain is likely Thursday night through Saturday night, when a mix of rain and snow is likely to begin falling, possibly becoming snow Sunday before Sunday night’s cloudy but precipitation-less forecast, the weather service predicts, based on readings at Farmingdale's Republic Airport.

For Thursday, there's a 90 percent chance of rain expected to start around 10 p.m., as temperatures dip a few degrees.

It was 30 degrees at Republic as of 4:53 a.m., and 24 degrees on the South Fork, per readings at Gabreski Airport in Westhampton Beach.

Matthew Chayes, a Newsday reporter since 2007, covers New York City Hall.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search