The morning after portions of Long Island saw wind gusts in excess of 50 mph, the National Weather Service said Islanders can expect a much nicer day of it Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s with light winds of a moderate 5 to 9 mph. That marks a big difference from Wednesday, when the weather service said gusts as high as 54 mph were recorded in Baiting Hollow and more than 50 mph in Eatons Neck.

A number of other places saw wind gusts in excess of 40 mph, including: Southold (47 mph), Cutchogue (43), Napeague (42), Islip (41), West Gilgo Beach (41), and Massapequa Park (40). Gusts of 53 mph were recorded on Great Gull Island in the Eastern Sound, while areas of the Great South Bay also saw winds of 50 mph, the weather service said. Most of those winds were recorded between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., records show.

The goods news Thursday is that while a small craft advisory remains in effect for all Long Island waters until at least 10 a.m., a gale warning that was in effect has been cancelled.

And the weather service said sunny skies are in store for Long Island Thursday with warmer temperatures on the way soon.

In fact, forecasters are calling for a high of around 50 degrees Friday, though mostly cloudy skies will give way to patches of drizzle and fog Friday evening into Saturday, when the weather service said Long Island can expect drizzle, fog and temperatures approaching 60 degrees.

The chance of rain is only about 20 percent on Saturday. Showers are expected Sunday, though, when temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s.

"Unseaonably warm weather will continue into the weekend," the weather service said in its regional weather summary Thursday.