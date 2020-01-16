Rain and overcast skies figure to make the morning commute a mess Thursday.

Sunny skies are on tap for Friday, but the National Weather Service said there then is a possibility of 1-3 inches of snow Saturday.

On top of all that, the weather service has issued a wind advisory in effect from 9 a.m. Thursday until 10 p.m., with winds of 20 to 30 mph expected and gusts of up to 50 mph possible.

"Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects," the weather service said in the advisory, issued at 3:54 a.m. "Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result . . . Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle."

Forecasters said that while we can expect temperatures to reach into the low 50s Thursday, a low pressure system off Massachusetts will be pushed out by a high pressure system building into northern New York. That will drop overnight temperatures into the upper teens and low 20s, bringing wind chill real-feel temperatures of around 10 degrees in places.

Temperatures will only reach into the upper 20s on Friday and then will dip back under 20 degrees Friday night into Saturday, when that snow is expected to drop accumulations on us.

News 12 Long Island meteorologist Rich Hoffman, tracking that storm system, said we can expect to see wet snow developing between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday. The snow will then mix with sleet and possibly change to rain later in the day as temperatures begin to rise again, he said.

Still, Hoffman said, a "slushy coating" of about two inches is expected before the changeover.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Any subsequent rain could be heavy at times, he said in his latest forecast.